Parenting Is Never Easy, But This Helpful Advice Will Encourage You

Yesterday while I was at the grocery store, I witnessed something that stopped me in my tracks. A mother was navigating the crowded aisles with seven children trailing behind her. You could tell her hands and her heart were completely full. Some children clung to the cart, others wandered a bit, and a few seemed ready to add everything in sight to her overloaded cart.

Yet in the middle of what looked like chaos, I also noticed the tender moments: a sibling helping another grab an item, the mom speaking calmly even though she was clearly exhausted, and the little ones simply wanting to be near her. It reminded me of just how fleeting these years are. Parenting can be messy, tiring, and imperfect, but it is also a gift straight from God.

For us, our only child is Georgia. She’s 19 now, a beautiful mix of both my wife and me, and like every child, she’s a unique reflection of God’s creativity. She isn’t perfect. We aren’t perfect. Yet together, we always aim to keep Christ at the center of our family, learning as we go.

There have been mistakes, disagreements, and moments of weakness, but there have also been countless blessings: moments of laughter, shared prayers, and quiet reminders of God’s faithfulness. What I’ve learned is that parenting is less about achieving perfection and more about faithfully walking alongside our children as God walks alongside us.

Spending quality time with our children isn’t just something nice to do; it is part of our calling as Christian parents. Each conversation, each shared meal, and each moment becomes a chance to nurture their hearts and show them the love of Christ. That is why it’s so important to pause in the whirlwind of life and be truly present. In a world that constantly pulls at our schedules, we must fight to prioritize what matters most.

Of course, none of us can do this perfectly. Parenting will always stretch us beyond our own strength. But that’s the beauty of it, it draws us back to the God who is perfect. When we pray over our children, seek God’s wisdom, and entrust our parenting to Him, He equips us with the love, patience, and grace we lack on our own. Parenting is not only a gift, it is also a partnership with God Himself.

We don’t just raise children; we have the sacred privilege of helping shape their hearts and guiding them toward the hope of Christ. May we never take this responsibility lightly, but may we also never forget the joy it brings. Time passes quickly, but the impact of a Christ-centered home lasts for generations.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

