Today Is the Perfect Day To Become A Praying Person

Today is a crazy-busy news day, isn’t it?

Am I right? I’m right.

Thing is, I don’t know when you’re reading this, and you don’t know when I wrote this. And yet I’m right, because every day is a crazy-busy news day. I’m confident that if you turn on any news platform at this very moment, you’ll not find them saying, “Not a whole lot happening today. Maybe check back later…?”

Every day is full of breaking news. Every day is a battle of ideas about important things. Every day seems to fill itself with busy-ness in our personal lives, too. Every single day will offer us plenty of reasons to be distracted from who we want to be.

And that’s not going to change.

So I’ve realized this: If I’m going to be a praying person, I have to start right now. I can’t wait until the sky parts, my calendar suddenly clears, and a perfectly peaceful scene comes to envelop me. That’s not going to happen.

But what can happen is this: I can actually start talking to God, right now. “Don’t worry about anything,” Paul wrote to the Philippians, who were under all kinds of pressure. “Instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done.”

“Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus,” he assured them.

You may think, “Sure, but I’m not much of a praying person…”

Become a praying person.

It’s just a matter of starting. And—whatever day it is!—this is the best day to start.

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

