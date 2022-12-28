Why You Should Never Hide The Gifts God Has Given You

One of the wonderful things about God is how He’s blessed each of us with unique gifts to use for His glory.

In my free time, I’ve been watching a documentary about the life of a very famous and successful person. His name and many successes are not as important as his journey. Through countless seasons in his life, he took risks based on his faith. He put his trust in God and others were blessed as a result.

Along the way, many things in his life weren’t perfect. Nobody has a perfect life. Any one of the “risks” he took could have failed and delayed his mission. But, he had faith!

God can bless us in many ways. For some, that may mean a single passion, one overriding interest. For others, this could mean many skills and talents or even multiple career paths. Jesus taught that we must not hide the abilities and resources God gives us, but develop those gifts (Matthew 5:14-16).

So have faith!

Don’t let fear hold you back from taking a risk and following God’s calling in your life.

Be open to His leading. Don’t limit His work. Be ready to walk through whatever doors He opens for you. Let your light shine!

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

