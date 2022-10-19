The Only Thing You Need To Do When You Can’t Handle The Pressure of Life

What burdens do you need to give to God today?

Our world is filled with pressures: inflation, bills to be paid, decisions to be made, debt, disease, social media, divisions, and conflict. That’s just to name a few of our pressures.

We are all urged to work hard, but that can lead to increased worry and stress. I feel like there’s countless theories that promise satisfaction and success. Have you ever turned to how-to and self-help books? I have! The choices seem so complex; it’s hard to know what to do.

As we read the Bible, the words of Jesus can seem unrealistic. He says all we need to do is come to Him.

He promises to give us rest.

He offers to take our burdens away and give us peace and meaning.

He will provide joy and fulfillment.

How simple! Jesus said childlike simplicity is what it is all about. Jesus said, “Whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4). Jesus offers an oasis. In Him, we find peace and answers to our questions.

Here’s my challenge and reminder for all of us.

Dare to take Jesus at His word. No matter how complex or stressful life may seem, come to Him. No matter how hopeless your situation may seem, He promises to take your burdens and give you rest!

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Host, STAR 93.3

