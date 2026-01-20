Let Go Of Comparison And Become Who God Created You To Be

Most of us learn about competition early in life. These days, the most competitive physical thing I enjoy is pickleball, and it doesn’t take long to see how competition brings out both motivation and comparison. For many of us, it started earlier playing sports, in a classroom, or later in the workplace. We notice someone who runs faster, earns more, or seems to succeed with less effort. Competition can push us to work harder and improve, but if we are not careful, it can also quietly drain our joy.

There will always be people who appear ahead of us. Someone will be more talented, more experienced, or more recognized. When we focus too much on that, discouragement can take root. Comparison has a way of making us feel behind, even when we are growing. Before long, we are chasing someone else’s path instead of paying attention to the one God has placed in front of us.

God calls us to a better way of thinking.

True success is not found in being better than others. It is found in becoming better than we were yesterday. Growth matters more than ranking. Faithfulness matters more than praise. When we focus on learning, improving, and obeying God, our hearts find peace.

Paul reminds us of this truth in Philippians 4:13. He writes, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” This verse does not promise that life will be easy or that we will always come out on top. It promises that we will never face life alone. Christ gives us the strength we need for each step, each challenge, and each season.

As we pursue excellence, God also invites us to walk in humility. Pride tells us to take credit for every success. Humility remembers where our help comes from. God shows favor to the humble. When we give Him the glory, we make room for His grace to work in our lives.

In the end, life is not about winning or losing. It is about becoming who God created us to be. When our goal is to honor Him rather than outshine others, we grow in ways that truly matter. We become stronger in faith, steadier in purpose, and more confident in God’s plan.

Run the race set before you. Trust God for the strength you need today. Let Him define success as you grow into the person He is shaping you to be.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

