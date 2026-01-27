Are You Clinging To Something That You Need To Give To God?

My 3 year old, Noah, randomly walked into the dining room with his hands behind his back and loudly exclaimed to us, “I HAVE NOTHING!” Then he backed out as my husband and I looked at each other and said, “oh that kid DEFINITELY has something.”

After we were done laughing about it, it got me thinking… How many times have I held on to something that I wasn’t supposed to have? Hmm. Probably too many times to count. And then the real kicker was I had to then ask myself, “and how many times have I tried to hide it from God?”

I remember doing this a lot with relationships, especially when I was in college. There was a guy I really liked, probably loved, but I knew that I was not supposed to be with him. But I kept holding on to that toxic relationship and pretending that I didn’t hear God tell me to let it go. He became a very violent alcoholic a few months into us dating and I knew I should run, but I kept believing I could “fix” him. I kept telling God, “I have nothing.” I dated that guy for 3 years and it caused me so much pain and trauma. Things that could have been avoided if I had just listened to my Father’s instruction.

I remember holding on to jobs I wasn’t supposed to. I held on to friends that I wasn’t supposed to. And let’s be real here, I’ve held on to grudges! Unforgiveness! Bitterness!

Wow.

How many times have I said, “I forgive them, I’ve moved on” but there I was running into God’s dining room with my hands behind my back announcing, “I HAVE NOTHING.” And running back out thinking God actually bought that lie. Luke 8:17 says, “For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open” He already knows everything!

I know this isn’t just my story either. All of us have done this. It started way back with the very first humans, Adam and Eve, when they hid in the garden (Genesis 3:8). This isn’t a new phenomenon or something only some people do.

Can I challenge you? I won’t make you do it alone… we’re in this together friend! Can we decide that 2026 is our year of letting go? It’s our year of walking around with open hands, palms out in front of us for our Father to see openly. No more hiding things, no more gripping things that are not serving us, no more lies.

Picture yourself running into God’s dining room right now, what is in your hands behind your back? Bring it into the light. Let God take it.

Matthew 11:28-30 says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

You can give all that over to God, He is faithful to take it from you. And the freedom you’re going to feel afterwards is so much better than what you thought you would gain from holding on to it in the first place. Promise.

When I finally did let go of that toxic relationship, I felt scared. But with each day that passed, I saw more clearly and I felt more free. I let God heal me and about a year later, I connected with my now husband, Mike (2016). Letting go brought me so much blessing. It might feel scary at first but I’m telling you – God is good. He has something so much better in store for you.

Let it go.

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!