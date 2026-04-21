When God Says “No”, It Means He Has Something Better Planned For You

I read this quote the other day, “Parenting really is a crash course in theology. You have someone made in your image who you love so desperately you can hardly stand it. But half the time they’re convinced you’re trying to make them miserable when everything you’re doing is actually for their ultimate good.”

WOW!

Are we not just a bunch of toddlers walking around complaining?

Just last night, my 4 year old, Noah, was asking me for chips and then candy and then pretzels and then ice cream all 5 minutes before dinner was going to be ready. I kept saying, “not now, we’re about to eat dinner.” And he kept getting so mad at me but I knew if he ate a snack then he wouldn’t eat his dinner. I was just trying to help him make a good choice and get a good healthy meal.

My 1 year old, Brielle, is super mobile now and she’s obsessed with my stairs. But because I want her to be safe, I don’t let her climb them unless I’m with her. When I take that sweet little baby off the steps, she turns into a wild animal thrashing about and tantruming. She doesn’t see it as me protecting her, she sees it as me preventing her from doing what she wants to do.

The truth is that God is good, He loves us more than we can imagine, He wants the best for us. But sometimes, we get set on something that we want, a goal we want to achieve, a path that we want to go down. But God sees the big picture, He understands ever outcome and sometimes what we want isn’t actually going to be good for us. Isaiah 55:9 says, “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

It’s really hard when God says no to us, but what we can trust, is that even a “no” from God is better than a “yes” from the world. In Jeremiah 29:11 it says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” He wants good for us. He IS GOOD.

So the next time you get upset because things didn’t go the way you had hoped they would, think about when you were little and your earthly caretaker said “no” for your good. Or the last time you said “no” to your own kids for their good. There is something better for you on the other side of that “no.” We just need to trust and have faith.

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!