Does Prayer Change What God Does? Why Your Prayers MATTER.

Does prayer change what God does?

Yep.

Yes, it does, if the Bible is to be believed.

And the Bible is to be believed.

There are so many examples, but try Exodus 32. God tells Moses that He’s going to destroy the Israelites because of their idol worship.

But Moses intervenes and talks God out of it. In the King James Version, God “repents” in v. 14. (Look it up!) In the New Living Translation, it’s “changed his mind”.

All because Moses faithfully interacted with him.

It happens again and again in scripture, like in Jonah 3. God calls an audible (again, the translations are “repented” and “relented” and “changed His mind”.)

Please notice there’s something very consistent and very beautiful about this: First, God allows us to talk with him, and that talk we have with him means something to him. Second, when he goes a new direction, that direction is always toward mercy.

God wants us to interact with Him.

Your prayers MATTER.

You are not talking to a computer. God has a personality. He’s looking to partner with us in this world. He’s waiting for us to engage him.

Waiting for you, even. Right now.

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

