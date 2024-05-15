A Meaningful Lesson That I Learned From Two Doves

With the arrival of spring, a pair of mourning doves chose to build a nest on our covered porch, just above our sliding door. Their choice was no accident. They carefully selected a spot shielded from predators and the elements.

Their construction efforts were subpar, but typical for a pair of mourning doves. (That explained the constant mess of sticks and dirt that fell all over our porch just below their new home!)

When they finished, the female dove tenderly laid her two eggs, perfect symbols of the hope and promise of life. Our family continues to watch this process with anticipation, watching as Mom and Dad alternate roles in guarding and nurturing the nest. They seldom leave, ensuring their young have the best chance at life.

I couldn’t help but wonder, “Was I doing the same for my family?”

Like the mourning doves, we face an ever-growing array of threats that can tear apart our families, destroy lives and derail the essence of what it means to live fully.

Societal shifts have seen a devaluation of human life, a blurring of moral boundaries, and an erosion of the family unit. How is it that we have arrived at this point? Could it be that we’ve let down our guard?

If this is our reality, where can I find the strength to become a warrior in the battle for my family’s well-being? On my own, I will fail. But there is hope!

It’s all too easy to feel defeated when our children lose their way. But we have hope in the Lord. So turn to him in your despair!

I may feel inadequate, but then I remember, even Moses doubted his ability to fulfill what God asked of him. God equipped him for the task at hand, and He promises to do the same for us. Hebrews 13:21 says: “May He equip you with everything good for doing His will, and may He work in us what is pleasing to Him.”

Christ’s presence in me is the wellspring of my strength. He watches over us, dwells within us, and provides constant care. It is through Him that both my husband and I learn to be Christ-like protectors for our family.

Psalm 91:4 – “He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings, you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.”

What an incomparable protector we have in Jesus!

Now, are we living up to our fullest potential as protectors of our families? Are we taking an active role perched on our posts? Or have we allowed the conveniences and distractions of modern life to lure us and our family away from our nest?

Just like the doves who keep a watchful eye on their fledglings, may we do the same, so that our children and loved ones can spread their wings and flourish.

Devin Almonte

Host of Encouraging STAR Stories, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!