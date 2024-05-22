This Simple Prayer Will Change The World

I’m going to keep this pretty brief, which is no small feat for a loquacious gal like myself.

In case you haven’t heard, we’re headed for an election in November. If you look around, you’ll see just a smidge of coverage about it on the cable news networks.

Speaking of those networks, bless their hearts, they are great for giving you all the constant scrolling breaking news. In fact, all news seems to be scrolling and/or breaking these days. There literally isn’t one news item that isn’t scrolling or breaking.

But I digress…

While the cable news networks will keep you apprised of the latest awful thing your political rivals said or did, what they won’t do is bring you peace. And peace is what our culture desperately needs. In fact, if someone were to ask me for a list of things our culture is in desperate need of, here’s the list I would give (in no particular order):

Love

Joy

Peace

Patience

Kindness

Goodness

Faithfulness

Gentleness

Self-Control

That’s a list of what the Bible calls the Fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23).

If you grew up in church, that list probably looks very familiar to you. In fact, I think that’s one of our problems. It’s familiar. If you’re born and raised in the church, like me, you had that list memorized by the time you were nine. But think about how much better our culture and country would be if there were a group of people walking around with those characteristics abundant in their lives. Think about how compelling that would be against the backdrop of all the vitriol, fear, and chaos we see now.

So friend, I would like to challenge you to pray what I’ve been praying:

“God, make that fruit abundant in my life.”

For me, it has meant turning off the news (again, bless their precious hearts). I’ve also had to reduce my social media intake as I realize the algorithm is finely tuned to bolster my self-righteousness. In short, I have had to be intentional about what I pay attention to.

By the way, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention there is another list in this same chapter as the list above. There are a lot of things on it (Galatians 5:20). I’ll just name a few:

Quarreling

Outbursts of Anger

Dissension

Division

Hostility

Something tells me we’ll see a plethora of these characteristics as the election approaches and for sure directly after. I don’t want to be in that number.

Do you?

The first list is more appealing to me. I do know there are misguided people who think the qualities on that list make you weak or they want to refer to those qualities with the dreaded “but” like: “Yes, gentleness, but…”

However, there really is no getting around it. Fruit is evidence. We know an apple tree because it has apples on it. That first list of nine glorious, supernatural characteristics is the true evidence of God’s spirit living and working in me…in us…and now more than ever the world needs to see it.

Are you ready?

Sherri Lynn

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

