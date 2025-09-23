Erika Kirk Had The Grace And Strength To Do Something That Seems Impossible

By now you have seen this incredible offer of forgiveness by Erika Kirk, the widow of slain evangelist, and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk to his alleged assassin.

I will admit to you that I am a fan of Charlie Kirk and all that he was doing and clearly, I was not alone.

First reports say that almost 200,000 people attended the memorial, 100 million people streamed the service, and countless others watched via traditional news and cable outlets.

The day started with worship and an invitation to accept and follow Jesus from Charlie’s pastor, Rob McCoy. Speaker after speaker talked of Charlie’s entrepreneurial successes, but most importantly, everyone remarked that the guiding star of Charlie’s life was his faith in Jesus Christ.

Having said all of the above, this post is not about Charlie, but about his wife, Erika. Her incredible, grace-filled response to the sudden and tragic loss of her husband has been nothing short of a miraculous demonstration of God’s grace.

My wife, Jayne, and I watched her initial reaction to Charlie’s death just hours after the news. She was hurting and did not deny or hide her pain. She was forced to acknowledge her unfortunate and tragic new circumstances, and she did so with the strength that only comes from God. And then again on the Sunday of his memorial service, she again addressed the many family members, friends, and supporters of Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA with the grace and strength that finds its source in Jesus alone.

She found the grace to forgive someone who unleashed unbelievable pain and grief onto her household, but she did it.

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West — the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live.

My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.

On the cross, our Savior said: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

That man—that young man—I forgive him.

I forgive him because it’s what Christ did.

And it’s what Charlie would do.

The answer to hate is not hate.

The answer—we know from the gospel—is love.

Always love.”

Jesus tells us that we will all experience storms in our life. Many of you already know what it is to lose a loved one, be betrayed by a spouse, friend or co-worker. Your storm might be health related or financial, but storms are inevitable. Jesus encouraged us in Matthew 7 that those who hear and practice His words their house will stand because it is built on a rock. The rock of faith.

I don’t profess to know the grace that has been given to Erika. To be honest, I am not sure that I could do what she has done, and certainly not that quickly. Suffice it to say, I am moved to dig deeper in my faith, and I hope that you will follow Ericka’s lead and do the same.

If per chance that you did not see Pastor McCoy’s message, please take the 11 minutes necessary to watch his presentation.

If you find that you have never invited Jesus Christ into your life and asked for His forgiveness, please let us know as we would like to help you get started on your journey of faith. God bless you.

Dick Whitworth

