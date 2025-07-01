How To Get Relief When You’re Feeling Weary And Burdened

This fall, we’re doing one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do: sending our daughter off to study abroad in France. On the surface, it’s a dream opportunity—new culture, beautiful country, valuable education. But beneath that excitement is the gnawing worry every parent knows too well: Will she be safe? Will she be okay in a world that feels increasingly unstable, divided, and overwhelming?

There are moments when I find myself wondering, “What kind of world are we sending her into?”

It’s a world of uncertainty – social unrest, economic instability and moral confusion. We ALL see headlines that shake us. We hear stories that disturb us. And we’re left trying to hold it all together with clenched fists and tired hearts.

The PRESSURE is real.

Not just the pressure of letting go as a parent – but the daily pressure of life itself. Bills. Deadlines. Expectations. The constant hum of anxiety stirred up by newsfeeds and social media. Even when we try to “do the right thing” or “stay strong,” we often end up feeling stretched, burdened, and exhausted.

In times like these, the words of Jesus can sound…too simple. “Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)

Really, Jesus? That’s it? Just…come?

But yes. That’s it.

He isn’t asking us to figure it ALL out or fix everything. He’s asking us to come to Him like children – wide-eyed, honest, dependent. Children don’t have to understand everything to feel secure. They just need to know who’s holding their hand.

So today, whether you’re sending a child out into the world or simply trying to survive your own day-to-day chaos – COME. Come to the One who sees, who knows, who holds the world (and your world) in His hands.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

