The Surprising Reason Why Sometimes Being Childish Is The Best Thing To Do

“Hi God, it’s me again. How are YOU doing today, God?”

Have you heard the list of humorous prayers young children pray? Here are some of them:

“Dear God, I went to this wedding, and they were kissing right there in church. Is that OK?”

“Dear God, thank you for the baby brother, but what I prayed for was a puppy.”

“Dear God, I want to be just like my daddy when I grow up – but without so much hair all over.”

“Dear God, my Grandpa says you were around when he was a boy. How far back do you go?”

“Dear God, please take care of my daddy, mommy, sister, brother, my doggy, and me. Oh, please take care of yourself, God. If anything happens to you, we’re gonna be in a big mess.”

“Dear God, I don’t think anybody could be a better God. Well, I just want you to know that I am not just saying that because You are God already.”

I love the things we learn from the innocence and faith of children. Scripture certainly speaks on this topic as well in Matthew 18:1-3 and Luke 18:16.

I remember leaving my 25-year-old sister’s funeral service. Tears streamed down my face as we walked out of the church. My son Luke was 4 years old at the time. He was walking just ahead of me with family. When he turned back and saw me crying, he immediately shouted loudly and with great confidence: “Don’t worry, Mommy, we WILL SEE HER AGAIN.” Everyone within the sound of his voice was amazed at the gravity of his words; at the immense truth this little man had shared at such a crucial moment.

We truly do learn so much from children: humility, innocence, love, trust. Jesus invited the children to Him and He encouraged us to have the faith of a child.

While on a mission trip to Brazil, I met a little girl who changed me forever. She wanted me to adopt her, but she did have a family. One day we had the opportunity to visit her home and meet her family. The small group of us were invited in, and the mother confessed that she was afraid the house might fall.

We asked our young friend to pray for us, and the joy on her face is something I will never forget! She prayed loudly, kindly, and with such great faith and hope. The desperation of her situation was not present in her prayer at all! It was beautiful and humbling. I will never forget the power of having God in us as we face life’s hardships, thanks to the beauty and innocence of a child. Lord, may I be more like her.

What examples of great faith have you witnessed in the children God has placed in your life? What have you learned? What areas of your life will you ask God to give you more “faith like a child” in?

Please share some stories with us! They all matter and strengthen our hearts. Let’s always look to protect children and speak up for them when they can’t. May we learn from them and keep our hearts from becoming hardened. Father, give us faith like children.

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3

