Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “Heart Full of Praise” [Day 12]

Throughout this devotional series, we’ve had a chance to truly dig in to the meaning behind each song on Phil Wickham’s new album Hymn of Heaven. We’ve learned about surrendering to God, how to choose joy, what the names of God can teach us, and so much more. We’ve also had some great discussions in the comments each day. Thank you for joining in!

On this last day of the series, we’re going to hear Phil’s heart behind the last song on his album: Heart Full of Praise.

(Just joining us for the series? Start with Day 1.)

We’ve come to the final day of this devotional series. Thank you so much for joining me as we’ve unpacked some thoughts and scriptures behind these twelve songs. The final song we look at today is “Heart Full of Praise.” I placed this song at the end of my record because it’s where I hoped and prayed hearts would be by the time they arrived at this point of the album—and it’s where I hope you find your heart today as well: full of praise to the One who deserves; the One who rescues, calls, redeems, restores, and revives; the One who created all things and sits in the high and holy place, yet beside you as a friend today.

So today I encourage you to read the following scripture and to be intentionally full of praise. Sing to Him a new song. Maybe even pull this song up wherever you listen to music, and let your worship overflow into your homes, cubicles, cars, and coffee shops. No matter where you find yourself today, He is worthy of it.

“I will exalt you, my God the King; I will praise your name for ever and ever. Every day I will praise you and extol your name for ever and ever. Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom. One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts.

They speak of the glorious splendor of your majesty—and I will meditate on your wonderful works. They tell of the power of your awesome works—and I will proclaim your great deeds. They celebrate your abundant goodness and joyfully sing of your righteousness…My mouth will speak in praise of the Lord. Let every creature praise his holy name for ever and ever” (Ps. 145:1-7, 21).

We’re so grateful to Phil for sharing his heart with us each day over the past 12 days, and excited that we can listen to the album and have a better grasp of the message behind each song. We hope you’ve come away with a greater understanding of who God is and how you can have a more intimate relationship with Him as a result of this series.

What’s your favorite lesson that you learned during this Hymn of Heaven series?

Not a reader? Watch today’s devotional on YouTube instead:

View the whole series

DAY 1: Battle Belongs

DAY 2: Hymn of Heaven

DAY 3: House of the Lord

DAY 4: It’s Always Been You

DAY 5: Where I’m Standing Now

DAY 6: Reason I Sing

DAY 7: His Name Is Jesus

DAY 8: 1,000 Names

DAY 9: Falling In Love

DAY 10: Look to Jesus

DAY 11: God of Revival

DAY 12: Heart Full of Praise