How To Be Confident in God’s Calling For Your Life

We all go through different seasons while we are walking this journey with God.

When I was in college, I decided I had had enough of the “goody two shoes” label I was given and I entered into a slightly rebellious season. I was running away from God.

I remember driving home from college every day wondering, “if I died today, would I go to Heaven?” Thankfully, God didn’t let me run too far for too long and I found myself crawling back and asking for forgiveness.

But then I entered a season of immobility.

Because I was so afraid to do the wrong thing and mess up my life again, I just did nothing at all. I would say, “nope not moving unless God LITERALLY tells me to.” And that was the case for every decision in my life. I went from one extreme to the other!

And you might be thinking, “well it’s good to wait on God.” Absolutely it is. But it’s not good to be stuck and complacent. I so clearly remember one night having to make a decision about a promotion here at STAR (probably about 9 years ago). And I told God, I wouldn’t move unless He told me to. And then I decided I should play Bible roulette.

I prayed and I opened my Bible to a random page and this was the scripture God gave me:

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Romans 12:2

WAIT, WHAT?! God was speaking so clearly to me in that moment – “spend time with Me, getting to know Me, understanding Me, in my Word and you will be able to walk in My will. WALK. MOVE. Don’t be stuck anymore.”

I think a lot of us function in this space of immobility; where we think we’re being super holy and spiritual but we may actually just be afraid, deep down. When you dig deep with God, your spirit aligns with Holy Spirit and you begin to want the same things God wants for you, so you can walk confidently knowing this is what God has called you to or called you away from.

When you look at all the miracles God performs in the Bible, you’ll notice they all require action on the human’s part. God parts the Red Sea, but He requires Moses to walk through it. Jesus could have just made all the fish jump into the boat but instead He tells the disciples to cast their nets. God could have easily just saved Noah and the animals but instead He has Noah build the ark.

We have to partner with God in the miracle.

We have to move.

Don’t let fear immobilize you. You don’t have to be afraid. God is bigger than this obstacle and He has a brilliant and perfect plan, you just have to take the first step and trust that He’ll safely guide your feet.

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

