Investment Advice from the Smartest Person Who Ever Lived 

At any given moment, I can look at two numbers on my phone.

One tells me how much I have in my retirement account.

Another tells me my lifetime giving to a particularly beautiful mission that helps poor people in the name of Jesus.



One of those numbers goes up and sometimes down, based on the vicissitudes of the stock market. Even as it has gone up generally, I realize I’m not guaranteed to see this money. I may not live to use it. Or, has happened in history, the world may have an economic meltdown or hyper-inflation that renders it useless. We don’t know.

Who knows? Hopefully it’ll be worth what I need when the time comes, but we’re guaranteed nothing.

That other number? It’s LOCKED-IN.

Forever.

I have it on authority from someone more trustworthy than any bank or federal government.

Jesus really said this, specifically about giving to the poor.

“Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Luke 12:33-34)

This is wonderful news: While nothing is safe here (whether in the market or a lockbox or under the mattress) there really IS a way to keep our money secure: By giving to the poor in the name of everlasting Lord.

It’s not hard to understand, though we might want to make it complex (and then avoid actually doing it.)

What a wonderful investment opportunity.

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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