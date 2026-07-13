One Weird Thing About Being A Parent That Never Changes

There’s something about being a parent that never changes. It doesn’t matter if your child is five years old or twenty years old. You still want to protect their heart.

Our daughter is 20, and this week she experienced one of those moments every parent wishes they could prevent.

My first reaction is always to jump in and fix everything. I wanted to explain it away and make the hurt disappear. But that’s not how life works. Sometimes the people we love have to walk through painful moments. All we can do is love them, listen and pray!

When someone lets you down, it’s easy to start believing the lie that you weren’t enough.

Maybe I wasn’t pretty enough?

I wonder what would have happened if I had done something differently?

Those thoughts can come rushing in, but they don’t come from God. Someone else’s poor choices NEVER determine your value.

Your worth wasn’t established by a boyfriend, a girlfriend, a spouse, a boss, or even your closest friends. Your worth was established the day God created you in His image. Jesus didn’t give His life because you earned His love. He gave His life because you were already deeply loved.

One of the hardest lessons in life is realizing we can’t control other people and what they do. We can’t make someone be honest. We can’t force someone to be faithful. What we can always control is how we respond!

As I watched my daughter struggling to process all of this, I realized something. Every one of us will eventually have our heart broken by another imperfect person. That’s part of living! But those moments don’t have to define us. They can deepen our faith and remind us where our security really belongs.

If your heart is hurting today, or if you’re hurting because someone you love is hurting, remember this. God is still writing your story. One painful chapter is NOT the end of the book.

“For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” – Ephesians 2:10

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen

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