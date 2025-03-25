It’s Time To Finally Ask God For What You’ve Been Longing To Receive

Let’s talk about importunity. If you don’t know what it means don’t feel bad. I had no clue.

My pastor brought it up on Sunday and said it was in a parable that Jesus told. I thought he was woefully mistaken and actually felt bad for him. But it turns out he was right. Jesus did in fact use it in one of His parables. (Luke 11:5-8) You might remember the story:

A man has unexpected guests show up in the middle of the night, so he goes to his friend’s house and starts banging on the door, asking for bread. His friend is already in bed, and at first, he refuses. But Jesus says that the man at the door eventually gets what he’s asking for—not because of their friendship, but because of his importunity.

Importunity basically means audacity.

I know that word is not thought of in the best light in our current cultural. A few days ago my niece had an argument with one of her little friends on the phone and when she was done I heard her mutter “audacity must be on sale this week…”

So, I understand if we initially balk at thinking about this word in context to our interaction with God. But when the disciples asked Jesus “Lord, teach us how to pray,” He recited the Lord’s prayer and then told this story. The story is a clear example of shameless persistence. The man wasn’t too proud to keep knocking, keep asking, keep insisting that his need be met. And, according to Jesus, that’s exactly why he got what he needed.

We talked about this on the show last week— approaching God with that kind of audacity. Again, I know it can fly in the face of what many of us have learned in church through the years. But remember the parable of the Persistent Widow (Luke 18:1-8)? She showed up at that court house bright and early every day until she got what she wanted.

Bold and persistent seems to not just be OK with Jesus, it seems to be encouraged. He told us to ask, seek, and knock—not timidly, but persistently, expectantly.

So here’s the challenge: What have you been hesitant to bring to God? What have you been holding back, too afraid or too unsure to say out loud? Today, take a step of faith.

Ask boldly.

Knock with importunity.

And trust that He’s listening.

