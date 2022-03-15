Spring is just around the corner, and I’m sure you can picture God’s fresh flowers coming to life. The grass is getting a little greener, and the trees are starting to bloom. It’s a beautiful time when we see life awaken from its dormancy, signifying renewal and rebirth. This spring, however, instead of fresh flowers reborn, God is reminding me of the presence of spring through beautiful grains of sand.

Rachel Carson was a famous environmentalist who wrote, “In every curving beach, in every grain of sand, there is a story of the EARTH.” If I had the opportunity to have met her, I would have told her that “In every curving beach, in every grain of sand, there is the story of CHRIST.” Sand forms when rocks break down from long periods of weathering and eroding. Over time, rain, ice, wind, heat, and cold break the rock down into smaller chunks of rock. Pounding waves, and the constant flow of the daily tides, also make sand. It’s these constant motions that knock rocks and pebbles against each other, wearing them down and smoothing out their rough edges. Eventually, these pieces become smaller, rounder, and smoother. Eventually, the grains are soft to touch while simultaneously displaying tremendous beauty.

Have you ever looked at sand under a microscope? On the beach, sand can look rather unremarkable. Under the microscope, however, it is a sight to behold: each grain is so beautifully and intricately detailed, like precious glowing gems. Together, each little weathered-down grain creates this dazzling display of art—not a single grain like the other. This is not the work of the Earth but the work of our heavenly Father. He has authority over the land and the seas, and He has authority over us as well. He works out in us the same sand forming processes, wearing down our sin and wearing down our edges, just like those rocks as they are being refined and purified into beautiful grains of sand. He is smoothing out our rough edges to reveal who we truly are as He makes us more like Him, something that can only truly come to life after it has been broken down.

What remarkable potential God sees in us! God is and has always been at work in us. This spring, maybe you’ll find that your edges aren’t nearly as rough and jagged as they used to be. Ask yourself, “have I been broken down enough to be brought back to life?”. Perhaps God is calling you out of your dormancy and into the life-giving season of spring.

Psalm 66:10 “For you, God, tested us; you refined us like silver.”

Devin Almonte

Host of Encouraging STAR Stories