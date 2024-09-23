How Being A Mom Has Revealed God’s Love To Me

Do you understand how incredibly loved you are?

It’s so hard for us to comprehend God’s love for us because we only understand love in human terms!

I thought I could never love more than the love I felt for my husband, Mike. And then I was completely blown away by the depth of love I felt from the moment I found out I was pregnant with my son, Noah. I didn’t know a deeper love was possible! And how wild that this love has only grown more and more, deeper and deeper over his 2.5 years of life!

You know you are God’s child. So He has that kind of love for you. Noah will just be sitting on the couch doing a puzzle and I’ll look over and feel this gush of love swell up in my heart and I think “OH MY GOSH HE’S SOOOOOOO CUTE!!!!”

I bet God does that with us too.

I don’t love Noah for what he does or who he’ll become, I love him just because he’s mine. Noah feels like my heart walking around on the outside. And I bet God feels that way about us. Because He’s a good father, He’s a perfect parent with unconditional, everlasting love.

I’ve never counted the hairs on Noah’s head but like it says in Matthew 10, God has all of yours numbered. I can’t see the mistakes Noah will make in the future, but God knows every single detail about you and He still loves you perfectly.

But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. – Romans 5:8

Humans will never be able to love even a fraction like God loves us. And I don’t think we’ll fully be able to comprehend or embrace His love for us until we’re in Heaven with Him.

But as I watch my sweet little boy happily eat his banana pancakes while asking me, “more bip pease mama” (bip = dip = maple syrup). I can’t help but marvel at the fact that the God who created the universe, that created every atom in it, that literally made the air that we breathe, watches me like I watch Noah and thinks “oh my gosh she is SOOOOOO cute!”

Kristen James

Host of the STAR Morning Show, STAR 93.3

