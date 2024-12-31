No Matter What 2025 Holds, God Is Good and Loves You Unconditionally

Happy 2025! I hope this year is filled with all the blessings you’ve been praying for, that every day you experience God’s love in a new and deeper way and that you’re able to see His favor in every situation. But honestly, God always says it best.

I love this verse in Isaiah 43:18-19:

“Forget the former things;

do not dwell on the past.

See, I am doing a new thing!

Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?

I am making a way in the wilderness

and streams in the wasteland.”

If 2024 was full of turmoil, hardship, maybe unforgiveness – let it go and leave it in the past. Embrace the new things that God is doing right now in THIS moment. He has good plans for you!

Most people know that verse from Lamentations 3 about God’s mercies being new every morning but if you read the full chapter, Jeremiah is talking about how hard his life has been, how much pain he has felt for 20 something verses before that!

And THEN he says this, “I remember my affliction and my wandering, the bitterness and the gall. I well remember them, and my soul is downcast within me.

Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope:

Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.“

We’ve all got struggles, hang ups, grievances… we’ve all got things in our history that make us sad, angry, guilty. But God’s compassion, God’s love, God’s forgiveness – they’re new EVERY morning. It doesn’t matter if it’s January 1st or October 16th – His mercy is new for you.

I hope that this year holds all the goodness you’ve been waiting for, but even if there are bumps in the road, even if there are unwanted surprises, this is my challenge for all of us – remember that God is good and He loves you unconditionally.

Forget the former things, open your eyes to what God is doing through this moment. Do you perceive it? He’s making a way for you in the wilderness.

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

