Have You Ever Wondered If God Knows What He’s Doing? You’re Not Alone.

Have you ever had the thought, “I wonder if God knows what He is doing?” You are not alone. Most of us have had that thought.

Sometimes we pray for healing, but the diagnosis gets worse. The open door that we have been praying for, slams right in our face. We do the honest thing, but in the end makes our life even harder.

For a while, as a pastor of a church, I believed because I was serving the Lord that life would be easy. It’s easy to believe that if we’re following God, everything should make sense. But the Scripture tells a different story.

Genesis 50:20 – “You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good.”

When God called Moses, He didn’t promise an easy road. In fact, Moses went from living in the house of Pharoh to living a life of labor. After obeying God, Pharaoh made life even more difficult for Israel. Moses definitely questioned God. It seemed like everything was getting worse and not better. Yet behind the scenes, God was accomplishing exactly what He had promised.

One of the hardest parts of faith is learning to trust God’s plan when we can’t understand what He is doing. We have to understand that our perspective is limited. We can only see today and what is right in front of us. But God’s perspective is eternal.

The first four chapters of the book of Exodus are full of head scratching moments. At the end of the book of Genesis, the Israelites found great favor in Egypt. But at the beginning of Exodus, these same people are now seen as a threat as their numbers grew in Egypt (Exodus 1:8-10). From our perspective, we can see the greater purpose of what God was doing, but in the moment, I am sure the people greatly questioned God.

If your life feels confusing right now, know that confusion is not evidence of God’s absence, but perspective. Your life may not make sense today, but God is still writing your story. Take a moment to bring your life questions to God today. One of the things that I love about reading the book of Psalms is how honest some of the questions are. Ask Him, “God, do you know what you are doing?” God invites you to trust Him even when you have questions.

Want to go deeper?

If you’re wrestling with unanswered questions or walking through a season of uncertainty, our When Life Doesn’t Make Sense study explores the life of Moses in Exodus 1–4 and reveals how God is often at work in ways we can’t yet see. Join us as we discover how to trust God even when life doesn’t make sense.

Pastor Chad

Director of Discipleship | The Jesus Table

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