Don’t Let Fear Make You Miss Out On Life’s Incredible Moments

A couple of years ago, my husband gave me a gift of a lifetime. It was a “bucket list” type of gift that I dreamed about but didn’t truly think it would ever happen.

The bucket list item? Snorkeling with sea turtles on Maui.

Our oldest daughter was living on Maui and we were blessed to be able to spend time with them there, so for Christmas my husband bought us tickets for a snorkeling cruise where sea turtles were almost guaranteed! Amazing, right? Until, I remembered that I am not a swimmer. I mean, certainly I can do the doggie paddle but, it’s not a pretty situation.

My elation quickly turned to nervousness – although at first, no one knew except me and God. As the excursion day drew near, the excitement (aka nervousness) within me grew. I wondered if I would be able to snorkel or if fear/panic would prevent me from attempting it. Maybe we should cancel the trip? Last minute, we also learned that my husband — who is a strong swimmer, would not be able to use his glasses underwater. That was more trouble! I needed to be sure he could see me, in case there was trouble and of course I also wanted him to enjoy the beauty of underwater life.

The night before the trip, I prayed a lot and thanked God for the opportunity. I asked God to calm my fears and allow me to enjoy the beautiful gift that was before me. My husband and kids spoke truth to me and encouraged me to be brave and I love that about them.

As soon as we boarded the boat, we discovered that they had prescription goggles on board for any guest who needed them. My husband found the PERFECT pair and He shared He actually could see better with the goggles than with his own prescription. That was the first sign that God was taking care of us.

I instantly took a deep breath, relaxed and felt the excitement return. I found the perfect floatation device – which worked beautifully! I was overjoyed to swim with the sea turtles and the brilliantly colored fish; the texture and colors of the coral was breathtaking.

I was mesmerized and could not stop smiling. After conquering my fear, I found that I was enjoying myself so much that I was the very last one to get back on the boat. The experience was one of a lifetime that I will never forget. And to think how close I came to missing it!

What incredible moments with God do we miss or contemplate missing because of fear? Ever since that experience, I have paid special attention to those feelings of fear. God was so gentle with me. He was patient and gracious. He generously allowed me to experience a dream of a lifetime while teaching me about His goodness and trustworthiness. Fear takes on different looks – sometimes it looks like control. Sometimes it looks like distrust or doubt.

God is generous with His patience for us, He generously provides us with His peace, He generously calms our fears and He generously restores and redeems the most broken places of our lives. We can trust Him in every situation – especially when we don’t understand.

What areas are you battling fear in your life?

Another time many years ago, my husband and youngest daughter were preparing for one of their favorite times together – the Daddy Daughter Dance. Our daughter adores her father and this had become a treasured annual tradition. That particular year, my husband’s battle with anxiety and depression unexpectedly resurfaced days before the dance.

As the evening approached, he began telling me that he was afraid he would not be able to go. The anxiety was gripping him and he couldn’t see how he would make it through the night. Throughout his battle with anxiety and depression I had always supported him, prayed with him and encouraged him through the difficult days . We got through it, together.

This time was different because I knew that if he missed the special night, he would regret it and our daughter’s heart would be broken. I basically told him that he didn’t have a choice. I told him he could call me from the dance as many times as he needed to and that I would pray for him over the phone. I told him that if it got too bad, he could always tell our daughter that he wasn’t feeling well and leave early.

He didn’t like my “encouragement” but, they went. I received many calls from him that night but, the final call was to tell me that they were playing the last dance and as soon as it started his anxiety disappeared. I cried and rejoiced with him. They were about to go on the dance floor for the last dance and he was so relieved and thankful that he was able to make it happen. Our daughter never knew until many years later what happened that night. The night was an incredible gift that has meant so much to them both.

Have you experienced fear in this season?

As you think on this, I pray that you do not experience any shame or sadness about it. God understands us and He promises to comfort us. Read Psalm 23 and meditate on the beauty of that psalm even in the midst of whatever situation you are facing.

What words from the Psalm give you peace?

Do you have any examples from your life that you would be willing to share to encourage our community of faith? Please don’t let fear prevent you for sharing your story. I am confident that it will bless many!

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

