One Thing That Helps Keep Me Sane As A Parent Of An Adult Child

Watching our daughter Georgia turn 20 has made me feel a little old!

Not in a bad way. Just in that “where did the time go” kind of way. One minute she needed us for everything, and now she’s stepping into adulthood, making real decisions, carrying real responsibility. And my wife and I find ourselves in this strange new season of parenting where we don’t have nearly as much control as we used to. I’m making myself laugh thinking we ever had control 🙂

When Georgia was little, we could fix things. We could step in and protect her. Now? A lot of what we do is praying and waiting. Listening more than talking. Trusting more than directing.

And if I’m being honest, that can make you feel a little helpless as a parent.

But I’m learning that helpless doesn’t mean hopeless.

God never promised we’d have all the answers. What He did promise is that He’d be faithful. And the older Georgia gets, the more I realize something important: God has always been parenting her alongside us.

Parenting kids in their 20s isn’t about telling them what to do anymore. It’s about pointing them back to who God is. It’s about being steady when life feels shaky. It’s about trusting that even when we don’t see the whole picture, God does.

Sure, I wish I could protect Georgia from every mistake, every heartbreak, every hard lesson. But that was never my job. My job was to love her, pray for her, and trust God with the rest.

And maybe feeling old as a parent is really just a reminder of how much God has already carried us through.

And honestly? That gives me peace.

“Your faithfulness extends to every generation,

as enduring as the earth you created.” – Psalm 119:90

Chad Mitchell

