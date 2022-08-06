Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “Reason I Sing” [Day 6]

One of the great disciplines of our Christian faith is worship, and one of the most common ways we exercise that discipline is through singing. As believers, we sing not just to make noise, but to give praise and honor to the one who created us, saved us, and sustains us.

In today’s devotional based on Phil Wickham’s “Reason I Sing“, Phil shares with us a beautiful passage in the book of Colossians that gives us so many reasons for us to sing the name of Jesus.

As believers, there are so many reasons to sing, and it all points back to one thing: Jesus. Every line of this song lists another blessing of abundant life that is made possible by Him. The entire Bible is one unified, redemptive story that leads to Him. I wrote this song to be the first song of a worship set—a heart-focusing declaration that magnifies the one who it’s all about…Jesus.

Colossians is a letter in the New Testament written by the Apostle Paul, who was sitting in a prison cell in Rome. He began to hear of some serious threats that were facing this young church plant. They were feeling the pressure of a group called the Gnostics that spoke against the divinity and authority of Jesus. Paul wasn’t having it. He responded with one of the richest descriptions of Jesus in the New Testament:

“The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in Him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. And He is the head of the body, the church; He is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything He might have the supremacy. For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him, and through Him to reconcile to Himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross” (Col. 1:15-20).

A.W. Tozer says, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.”

What would it look like to be so overcome with the greatness of Jesus in our lives that all we can do is sing!

Here are few ways we can help expand our reasons to worship Jesus:

1. Take a few minutes and write down a list of personal blessings in your life that have come from God.

2. Write a list of attributes that can be found in scripture about the goodness of God.

3. Maybe try writing your own song or poem to express some of the reasons why He is worthy of our song.

When we stop to think about how incredible Jesus is and all the gifts that He’s given us, it’s a wonder that we could ever do anything but praise Him. It’s such a privilege to serve a God who is everything that Colossians 1 describes and so much more.

What’s your favorite worship song? (Other than “Reason I Sing”, of course!)

View the whole series

