God Helped Her See This Familiar Scripture In A Brand New Way

You know how in Psalm 23 it says, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

You might have even prayed “God let my cup overflow!” But I was listening to DawnChere Wilkerson share about how God showed her that scripture in a new way and it was SO good.

When a cup overflows in your house, what happens? Milk is spilling all over the counter, maybe juice is all over your toddler’s pants, maybe the dog is slurping up that smoothie off the floor and down the cabinets.

When a cup overflows, it usually comes with a mess.

Sometimes we assume that just because God has a plan and a miracle and something amazing in store for us that it means it will come in a beautifully wrapped package. But a lot of the time, the miracle comes with a little bit of a mess.

It’s not a bad thing! It’s a great thing actually.

Because God refines us in those messes! God gets to put together the broken pieces in the most beautiful way. And He gets to get the glory! He is faithful to overflow our cup with goodness, peace, joy and love! And He gets to build us into the best version of us in the process.

So while you’ve been hoping and praying, you might have been a little confused why things are looking a little messy – the mess is part of the process. And God is the ULTIMATE organizer. He’s got this! And He’s got you! Don’t give up hope!

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

