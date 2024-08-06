Facing Challenges? Here’s Something You Might Want To Make A Lot More Time For

My wife and I are mentally preparing ourselves to launch our daughter into the world. In just a handful of days, our one and only child will be starting her freshman year of college.

She has never lived away from us. She won’t have Mom around to cook for her. She won’t have Dad around to remind her to go for a run to clear her head. She will be facing many new challenges on her own.

Through all of this, we are making a lot more time for prayer.

At the beginning of his ministry in Luke chapter 6, Jesus faced a crucial decision: choosing His apostles. Despite knowing the candidates well, He did not make this decision based on His understanding alone. Instead, he prayed all night, seeking God’s guidance until he received the answer he needed.

Do we show such dedication to prayer? When faced with changes in our lives, we might pray, but often our prayers are brief. Reflect on the challenges you are facing now. Have you genuinely sought God’s guidance in these matters? God is ready to provide His wisdom and guide you to make the right choices. All you need to do is call on Him and seek Him through sincere and dedicated prayer.

The Bible reminds us to trust in the Lord and not depend on our own understanding. As we seek His will in all we do, we are to be confident that He will direct our paths (Proverbs 3:5–6).

I encourage you to seek God’s wisdom through prayer. Spend dedicated time in prayer, seeking God until you have the answers you need, no matter how long it takes. He is ready to listen and give you, His wisdom.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!