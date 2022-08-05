Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “Where I’m Standing Now” [Day 5]

Sometimes we tend to write off certain parts of the Bible, thinking that perhaps books like Exodus and Leviticus aren’t relevant to us anymore.

But as Phil shares with us today in the 5th day of this devotional series, one of the most beautiful things about the Bible is that it’s one big story, with each and every word of it pointing us to Jesus.

(Just joining us for the series? Start with Day 1.)

This is a testimony song! I always think of the Israelites standing at the other side of the Red Sea when I sing this. They just witnessed a mind-blowing miracle, a wild display of Yahweh’s power. Slavery and captivity now behind them. Promise and freedom before them. Thank you Jesus for rewriting our stories by your grace!

What’s radical about the story of the Exodus is that once Israel was safely on dry land on the other side of the Red Sea, the Bible tells us they did one thing: they worshiped! They sang, they danced, they even broke out the tambourines…seriously. When anyone experiences the depth of God’s strong, rescuing power, praise is the only natural response!

If you fast forward a millennia and a half later to the birth of Jesus, Matthew 2 says his family fled to Egypt for a time to escape Herod. Years later, Jesus’ family was called out of Egypt and back to the land of Israel. Any Jewish reader would have made the connection that Jesus’ life was re-telling Israel’s story. This connection is important and here’s why: after the Exodus, despite God’s faithfulness, His people were unable to live faithfully to Him. Jesus, by coming in human form, was able to retell not only Israel’s story, but all our stories. Rather than our relationship to God being determined by our righteousness or faithfulness, it is determined by His righteousness and faithfulness!

This is our testimony: not only has Jesus rescued us momentarily, but he has redeemed us eternally through the cross! “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Cor. 5:21).

Here are a couple ways to let the power of our testimony propel us towards worship:

1. Take a few minutes and write out YOUR story. How has Jesus delivered you? If you haven’t yet, tell someone your story!

2. Oftentimes, when we tell our testimony we can make ourselves the main character. Think back upon your story of salvation and notice God’s hand at work, and give Him praise for it!

Praise the Lord that Jesus was willing to come to earth in human form, to live the perfect life that none of us possibly could, and made a way for us to spend eternity with him!

What’s your story of salvation? How did you finally come to accept Jesus as Lord of your life? Share with us in the comments!

