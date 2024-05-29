Life Is So Much Easier When You Live This Way

“It’s so hard to follow Jesus.”

I hear that a lot, in one form or another. I’ve probably said it, too. There’s the easy way, and the hard way, right? And the Way of Jesus is the tough one. I mean, he said this, right?

“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it.” (Matthew 7:13 NIV)

But you know what? Jesus doesn’t say his way of life is harder here. He just says most people go the way of destruction.

And then he talks about a wise man—someone who puts his Way of living into practice—who builds his house on solid ground. A fool (who “hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice”) builds his house on sand. And it collapses.

Who has the “harder” life now?

I don’t think the Way of Jesus is harder than the alternatives. I think it’s far, far easier. Jesus is a genius who knows exactly how to live.

Yes, life can be hard, but life without Jesus is harder. He even said it, straight-up:

“Come to me, all you are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30, italics mine.)

Doing it his way is easier. Think about it:

· Forgiving people is hard, at first. But you know what’s harder? A life of unforgiveness.

· Blessing your enemies is hard, at first. But you know what’s harder? A life of constant turmoil and bitterness, or losing sleep because of roiling conflict.

· “Denying self” sounds hard. But you know what’s harder? Being a slave to your desires. You wind up always discontent, which leads to jealousy and envy and overwork and boredom and foolish, selfish decisions that cause pain for you and everyone around you. Jesus’ way, once again, frees you.

· Trusting God might seem hard at times. You know what’s harder? A life of constant insecurity and anxiety.

The list goes on, of course, but the point is simple: God gives us a way of living… because he loves us.

I follow Jesus, and I can leave a five-star review here: His way is way, way better than mine. Easier, too.

He said so.

Brant Hansen

Morning Show Host, STAR 99.1

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!