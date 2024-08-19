I Wept When I Realized That Only She Could Do This One Thing

Earlier this year, I was at a worship service with someone very special to me who had recently received a difficult diagnosis. The kind that changes the way you live your life.

I remember entering in to the service feeling heart-broken and weary. As the worship and praise began, I looked over to her, with arms raised in complete abandon. She was singing her heart out to her God and praising and adoring Him.

I wept at the sight.

I wept because I knew what it meant for her to love her God that way in the midst of her journey. I also wept because I imagined how beautifully it was being received by her Heavenly Father. It was a song of praise that only she could sing to Him.

Have you ever paused to consider the unique melody that your heart sings in praise of our God?

There is a song of praise that only YOU can sing.

Only you can bring praise based upon your love for God, your trust in Him and the gratitude you have for all He is and has done in your life. Your song shows your understanding of God’s great love for you and your response to that love.

There is a tension that I sometimes struggle with – scripture guides us to approach God with humility. Recognizing that everything we are and everything we have in our lives flows out of His grace and kindness towards us.

That’s the part I understand – but, then we are also told that He delights in our time with Him. Imagine, the Creator of the universe leans in to hear the songs of our souls — tunes that may be imperfect or off key, yet they are precious to him! Our life stories, our personal journeys with Jesus and the things we carry in the depths of our hearts come together to offer a sacrifice of praise.

That’s how we sing a song of adoration only we can bring.

Consider these words from the Bible:

“I waited patiently for the LORD;

He inclined to me and heard my cry.

He drew me up from the desolate pit,

Out of the miry bog,

And set my feet upon a rock,

Making my steps secure.

He put a new song in my mouth,

A song of praise to our God.

Many will see and fear,

And put their trust in the LORD.“ Psalm 40

Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’ Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time He may exalt you. 1 Peter 5:5-6

He leads the humble in what is right, and teaches the humble His way. Psalm 25:9

Sing to Him a new song; play skillfully, and shout for joy. Psalm 33:3

Singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart. Ephesians 5:19

As you reflect on these truths, ask yourself:

• What’s the unique song that my heart sings to God?

• How do I live out humility in my daily walk with God?

• In what ways can I encourage others to find their own song of praise?

Next time you find yourself in communal worship – whether in a church, at a concert or simply in your car – take a moment to look around and consider the songs being sung by those around you. They may be singing the same words, yet each heart offers a distinctive song to our Savior.

Let us come together, with hearts open and spirits willing, to sing the song that only we can sing to the One who deserves all glory and honor.

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!