Were We Too Quick to Take Offense at the Olympic Opening Ceremony?

I was disappointed in much of the opening ceremony at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. Perhaps it’s my age, or an increasingly “cranky” disposition, but the scene that caused the most reaction for me was, of course, the crass parody and depiction of Da Vinci’s, The Last Supper.

The creators of the parody said it was NOT meant to offend anyone and in fact, it wasn’t even a depiction of the actual painting. I don’t know if this is true, but I don’t want facts to get in the way of my disappointment and faux rage. I wanted to vent!

Have you ever wanted to give someone a piece of your mind!? Of course you have, you’re human! And then I remember the comedian who said that “those who frequently share a ‘piece of their mind’ with others are the ones who can least afford to lose it”

Can I be honest here? As I thought more about the Olympic mishap, what saddened me the most was my lack of compassion for those who, more than likely, do not know Jesus. In other words, I asked myself, “what would Jesus do?”

My mind went to the gospel of Luke, chapter 19. “And when he drew near and saw the city, he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that you, even you, had known on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes…. because you did not know the time of your visitation.‘”

Ouch. It was a reminder to me that we are called to share the good news of Jesus with people of all shapes, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and political persuasion.

It was also a reminder that sinners act like sinners, so why am I shocked when people without faith in God act like they do? It’s hard to point fingers at others when I know that I don’t live up to my own expectations, let alone God’s.

So, where do I go from here?

I could write some pithy next steps about listening more; to pray and wait before responding, etc. But honestly, that’s too neat and tidy. I think it’s grittier and harder than those next steps. I think it’s more about growing closer to the only One who died for me and hearing His heart for others.

Lord, help me see You clearly and to love those whom You love.

I’d love to hear from you and please feel free to share a piece of your mind. Or if you prefer, please share your mind of peace. Leave a comment below and let’s continue the conversation!

