God Doesn’t Measure You By One Bad Day. He Offers Unlimited Second Chances.

I spend more time watching sports on TV than I would like to admit. This time of year, I’m all about the NFL. Making it to the NFL is the dream of countless young athletes. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that demands incredible dedication, discipline, and sacrifice.

Take, for example, a young player determined to make the cut for his favorite team. He spends grueling years training—early mornings, long hours in the gym, studying playbooks, and perfecting his game on the field. Thousands of players apply, but only a handful are invited to try out in person.

When the day of the tryout arrives, he travels to prove he’s ready. It’s the chance of a lifetime. All his hard work, countless hours of preparation, and years of passion boil down to this moment.

But no matter how well he played in practice or how impressive his stats were in college, it all comes down to how he performs that day. And after a few nerve-wracking drills and interviews, he goes home to wait for the call.

Days pass. No call. The team chooses someone else. The questions start to swirl. Why wasn’t I good enough? What could I have done differently? Will I ever get another chance?

Life can feel like that sometimes—especially when we fall short. In this world, second chances aren’t guaranteed, and the sting of failure can linger.

But here’s the good news: God doesn’t measure us by one performance. His grace offers unlimited second chances. When Peter denied Jesus three times, it seemed like the ultimate failure. But Jesus forgave him, restored him, and gave him a role in building the church.

So, if you’ve missed the mark—whether it’s on the field, at work, or in life—don’t give up. Turn to God. He forgives, restores, and gives new starts. With Him, every day is another opportunity to “step back into the game”.

“The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.” – Lamentations 3:22-23

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

