What do you REALLY want for Christmas?

As Christmas approaches, we are all asked an increasingly more difficult question to answer year after year. What do you want for Christmas?

This was such an easily answered question when we were kids. I’ll take one of everything, please!

When I was younger, Christmas was all about presents for me. Sure…I had a few lines in the Christmas program at church, but most of my favorite childhood Christmas memories are from the presents I received (I’m not ashamed to admit it). I can still remember walking down the stairs of my parent’s living room to find the 2XL trivia toy (remember those?) I wanted under the tree on Christmas morning.

What the Christmas season is all about has drastically changed for me over the years. I’m a grown man with an incredible family! I don’t really NEED anything but Jesus! He is the reason for the season! So, I ask you this: What are you asking God for this Christmas?

God rewards those who have faith and believe that “nothing is impossible for God” (Luke 1:37 CEV). God blesses those who believe “all things are possible to him who believes” (Mark 9:23 NKJV). This blessing can come in the spiritual realm, our finances, health, and virtually all other areas of our lives.

How strong is your faith? Are you asking God for the big things this Christmas, or just the small ones? Are you expecting Him to answer your prayers?

As you pray this Christmas season, remember that God is not confined and limited! He has asked us to be bold. Don’t limit Him. Ask, and believe in Him for HUGE miracles.

Merry Christmas!

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host

STAR 93.3