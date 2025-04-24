This Simple Prayer Always Reminds Me What Connecting With God Is Really About

My wife and I are closing in on our first school year with our daughter living somewhere else. As parents to just one child, our daughter Georgia is finishing up her freshman year of college. I lost my dishwasher buddy. Our daughter lost constant feedback and the security that comes with living at home. This season has been full of successes, failures and tons of PRAYER.

We’ve had to remind ourselves that when everything was closing in, Jesus didn’t isolate or try to handle it on His own. He looked up and talked to His Father. It wasn’t a rehearsed or rushed prayer. It was honest, emotional, and deeply personal.

Jesus raised His eyes toward Heaven and spoke straight from the heart. He shared what was on His mind, what He’d accomplished, what was still to come. He poured it all out. It was the kind of prayer that reminds me what prayer is really about.

Prayer isn’t about saying all the “right” things or following a script. It’s about a daily relationship. It’s about being with God, talking, listening, even just sitting in His presence.

Lately, my wife and I have been reminding ourselves: We don’t have to wait for the perfect time or the perfect words to pray. We just have to show up. God wants to hear from us. He wants connection. Just like He had with Jesus.

So today, I’m choosing to lift my eyes. To talk to my God. To slow down and lean in, because He’s always there – ready to listen, ready to speak, and always ready to love.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

