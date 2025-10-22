People Will Be Drawn To You When You Anchor Yourself To God

When I was a child, my dad would take us camping to the Delaware Water Gap. We’d set up our campsite and enjoy all that the outdoors offered. One year my dad decided to tie a rope with a huge rock on the other end to our floating tube. This allowed us kids to float safely in the rushing river near our campsite without the danger of floating away.

As children, we thought nothing of it. We just enjoyed floating, relaxing, and splashing while others drifted past. I was surprised to see how many rafters made their way towards us to see why we weren’t floating away. We became quite the curiosity and everyone was sure to comment on my dad’s creative set-up! He was pretty proud of himself.

Life often feels like that river: fast-moving, unpredictable, and overwhelming. We have access to more news at our fingertips than our minds and hearts were ever meant to carry. There are so many needs, causes, wars, conflicts and disasters that we can choose to engage with at any given moment.

And yet, in the midst of it all, God has uniquely equipped each of us with stories, strengths, and passions to make a difference.

Different seasons call for different responses. But if we’re willing, God uses us to answer prayers, bring hope, and reflect His love to those He’s placed in our lives.

Back to my floating tube. If we are anchored safely in God’s love, presence, peace, justice and call on our lives, we won’t be swept away by the chaos. Our heavenly Father promises to guide us and hold us close through it all.

We will be able to engage in the challenges life brings with the hope found in Jesus and not grow weary in doing good.

We will love like Jesus taught us to love.

We will extend grace, kindness, mercy and gentleness.

We will find joy in the midst of trials because scripture tells us that His joy is our strength. We will intentionally make the time to be still and know that He is God because that gives us perspective.

As we live differently in the rushing river of life, people will be drawn to us. They’ll want to know what holds us steady.

So let’s secure our anchors so that we will not be swept away by the cares of this world and priorities that don’t reflect the heart of God. Let’s draw people close because they want to know why we are different.

Encouraging Scriptures For Your Day

I encourage you to add others to the comments below to share with out community of faith.

Hebrews 6:19: “We have this Hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain, where our forerunner, Jesus, has entered on our behalf.”

Psalm 62:2: “Truly He is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress; I will never be shaken.”

Isaiah 26:3: “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in You.”

Colossians 2:7: “Rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.”

Ephesians 3:17: “So that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”

What does securing your anchor look like in your life?

Have you ever been drawn to someone’s faith because it didn’t make sense in light of their circumstances?

How may we pray for you as you seek to secure your anchor?

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!