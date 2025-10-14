Are You Obeying God Or Just Looking For A Way Around His Rules?

Have you ever pushed a boundary? Walked a thin line? Flew a little too close to the sun?

A few weeks ago, we were at my friend Nikki’s for dinner and our toddlers were launching themselves from her couch to her ottoman. It was a disaster waiting to happen, so Nikki’s husband, Mark, told the kids, “no jumping from the couch anymore, we don’t want someone to get hurt.”

They sat so nicely after he said that so we all went back to eating thinking everything was handled. We actually were feeling pretty proud of these kids and their newfound listening skills.

That’s when Noah and Maggie stood up on the couch again and they each SLOWLY started FALLING into the ottoman.

I said, “hey! Mark said no jumping!” And Noah goes, “we’re not jumping mommy! We’re falling!”

First of all, how do you not laugh as a parent when your toddler uses this logic? 😂 Secondly, is that not the best example of our sin nature?

We’ve been given some pretty clear guidelines but we go out of our way to find the loophole.

God said, “you shall have no other gods before me” but we say, “I didn’t build an idol, I don’t worship my phone… I just happen to spend all my time on it even when there are real people in front of me.”

Ouch.

God said, “you shall not commit adultery” but we say, “it’s just a little harmless flirting, it’s not going to go anywhere.”

Really?

God said, “love your neighbor as yourself” but we say, “they are so evil! They voted for XYZ and they believe this (fill in political voting point) which is so against the Bible. How can they even call themselves a Christian when they are part of the (Republican or Democratic) party!?”

Gut punch.

We skate the line every day but we justify it. Noah and Maggie were essentially following the “rule” we set for them – they weren’t jumping. But they still put themselves in a position to be hurt and they were still trying to find a way to get what they wanted while appeasing us.

Luke 18:16-17 says, “Jesus called the children to him and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.”

There are so many reasons we are called to come to God like children–because they believe the best, they trust easily, they pray with faith that God will answer…but they also need correction. They push boundaries, they touch the hot stove to see if it’s really hot. They need direction and guidance so that they grow up to be good, kind adults.

And that’s us. We’re God’s children. And He loves us just like we love our kids when they mess up, but He wouldn’t be a good Father if He just let us do whatever we wanted without trying to nudge us in the right direction.

So the next time you’re at dinner with the family and you go to pick up your phone, or the next time you’re on facebook and you’re scoffing at the latest political post so-and-so shared, stop for a second and think about the toddlers.

Are you slowly falling from the couch to the ottoman too?

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

