A Simple Habit That Helped Me Learn To See How Faithful God Really Is

I’ve never really known how to live in the moment.

I’m definitely considered a forward-thinker. I’m always thinking about what is next, whether it’s a chore on my to-do list, a new goal that I would like to achieve, or a new hobby to throw myself into. When I found out I was pregnant for the first time, I started counting through the weeks, figuring out what incremental projects needed to be accomplished, and I planned, planned, planned.

Then I met with a life coach and told her that I was expecting, she set a new goal for me, one I’ve struggled to put in practice before—be mindful every day.

At first, I thought this was a waste of time (literally). I had so much to do! Who has the time to just slow down and be mindful in the present?! Then I challenged myself and put this goal as a line item on my task list, as I normally would do with any other daily chore.

I didn’t think that a little step of obedience like this would make any real tangible difference in my daily practice. But it did. Wow— what an amazing skill I’ve been missing out on by making myself too busy.

When you actually slow down to focus on the moment, to thank God for the little things, to pay attention to the blessings happening all around you, it creates an entirely new attitude of gratitude. Every little kick, every hiccup, every time the baby growing inside of me got his foot stuck in my ribs (ouch), it was such an incredible gift.

Do you know what else being mindful does? It builds trust in God. When you start paying attention to all the little moments, thanking Him for being so good to you, you realize how God is present with you in every single moment of every single day. He never leaves you. He cares about the big things, and He perhaps cares even more about the little things. When you begin to see God through this lens, you see how faithful He truly is.

When times are in constant flux, when there is chaos happening from every angle, when it feels like you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, those are the times when you truly reap the blessing of being present in the moment. The practice allows you to remember God’s kindness and faithfulness towards you, and it gives you the strength to push through life’s not-so-good moments.

Isn’t it amazing how something so little and simple can make such a massive change in your life?! I’m so thankful for this gift and new skillset! I hope that it blesses you today too. Let me know what blessing you’ve discovered today!

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” – 2 Corinthians 9:8 NIV

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

