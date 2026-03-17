5 Simple Ways To Avoid Acting Like A Narcissist

What should I do to avoid being a narcissist?

Ironically, it’s a question a true, full-blown narcissist (someone with narcissistic personality disorder) isn’t likely to ask. But it’s worth asking, because we all tend to see the world as revolving around ourselves.

(By the way, as we talked about on our show recently, I’d heard an informal description of narcissism as not only thinking of yourself as the center of the universe, but expecting others to see you that way, too.)

But back to the original question: How do I avoid becoming a narcissist, or acting like one? As always, we find that the Way of Jesus is—surprise!—incredibly healthy. Do these things:

· Pray for your enemies.

· Confess your sins one to another.

· Be the one who serves, not one who expects to be served.

· Deliberately do good things without being seen.

· Bless those who persecute you.

Every bit of Biblical wisdom is a way for us to truly thrive. We know the life of a narcissist is ultimately miserable, and obeying Jesus is the antithesis of narcissism.

It’s the way to a better life. A restful one, at that.

His Way is great to study, but it’s meant to be practiced. We can start right now.

Brant Hansen

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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