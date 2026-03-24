The Incredibly Surprising Ways That Jesus Fulfilled Promises

This is Day 1 of a five day devotional series called “The Week That Everything Changed” from The Jesus Table. To access days 2-5, visit The Jesus Table on YouVersion here.

Easter isn’t just a day. It’s the story that explains everything.

What we call Passion Week begins here. Palm Sunday. It marks Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It looks like a parade, but it is the opening movement of a march toward the cross. Which if you can imagine, this celebration carries the tension of a coming storm.

Throughout much of His ministry, Jesus avoided public declarations of His identity. He healed quietly. He instructed people not to broadcast His miracles. But as He approaches Jerusalem, the secrecy ends. This entrance is intentional and as we look at Matthew 21 we will see why.

Matthew 21:6–10 (NLT) — 6 The two disciples did as Jesus commanded. 7 They brought the donkey and the colt to him and threw their garments over the colt, and he sat on it. 8 Most of the crowd spread their garments on the road ahead of him, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. 9 Jesus was in the center of the procession, and the people all around him were shouting, “Praise God for the Son of David! Blessings on the one who comes in the name of the LORD! Praise God in highest heaven!” 10 The entire city of Jerusalem was in an uproar as he entered. “Who is this?” they asked.

This moment is not spontaneous. It was promised. Zechariah foretold a king entering Jerusalem on a donkey.

Zechariah 9:9 (NLT) — 9 Rejoice, O people of Zion! Shout in triumph, O people of Jerusalem! Look, your king is coming to you. He is righteous and victorious, yet he is humble, riding on a donkey— riding on a donkey’s colt.

Not a war horse. A donkey. Ancient kings rode horses to signal conquest. Jesus rides a donkey to signal peace. He does not arrive to crush Rome or take over the city. He arrives to confront sin and rule the world.

The Old Testament also promised a greater prophet:

Deuteronomy 18:18 (NLT) — 18 I will raise up a prophet like you from among their fellow Israelites. I will put my words in his mouth, and he will tell the people everything I command him.

…and an eternal king from David’s line.

2 Samuel 7:12–13 (NLT) — 12 For when you die and are buried with your ancestors, I will raise up one of your descendants, your own offspring, and I will make his kingdom strong. 13 He is the one who will build a house—a temple—for my name. And I will secure his royal throne forever.

When the crowds cry “Son of David,” they are declaring hope that the long-awaited King promised by Moses and David has come.

And yet within days, many voices will fall silent. Not because the promises failed, but because expectations were wrong. They wanted political victory. They were looking for someone to overthrow Rome. But Jesus instead came for spiritual rescue.

That same tension still remains for us. God often fulfills His promises in ways we do not anticipate or haven’t imagined.

Where have you misjudged the way of God? Where has your trial revealed a deeper strength than you expected?

The world rarely associates humility with power. Where have you mistaken God’s quiet work for weakness? Or where have you missed God’s promises for you because they were different than you imagined?

Pastor Chad

Director of Discipleship | The Jesus Table

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!