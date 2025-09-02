How God Used A Dove To Remind Me Of His Nearness And Gentle Love

Will you join me for coffee?

There’s something special about that first cup in the morning—especially when it’s cradled in my favorite mug, enjoyed outside at my patio table, surrounded by my cottage garden. Most mornings, it’s my time with Jesus: reading, praying, and soaking in His nearness. It grounds me before the day begins.

Sometimes seasons get too hectic and my schedule gets thrown off. Especially when my routine changes with travel and I find myself struggling to establish a new rhythm.

The last couple of months have been packed and full of all the highest of highs in life –like our son’s proposal to a lovely young lady who already feels like part of our family; and deep lows like the loss of my father and subsequently other dear ones in my life. My boss often reminds us that life can feel like we’re riding on parallel tracks—one filled with joy, the other with sorrow. Both moving forward at the same time. Have you ever felt that tension, trying to navigate both celebration and grief in the same season?

Last weekend, I awoke extra early and made my way out to my garden with coffee in hand. Quiet moments in my garden are a gift to me and this morning would be no exception! As I sat in my usual spot, catching my breath and thinking about the recent months I was interrupted by an unexpected visitor. A baby dove landed on the chair across from me! I could tell she was sweet and extremely interested in me.

She gently approached me and actually started invading my personal space – ha! In fact, she lingered so long that I was able to take a video of our encounter. Although I could tell she was sweet, I was a bit nervous about how close she was getting – perhaps because I was just waking up? I stood up to grab my second cup of coffee and a bit of bread for her, and to my surprise, she waited—almost like she was keeping watch over me!

She wasn’t interested in the bread. She just wanted to visit me and then she took off.

I shared the video with my sister, who quickly shared a bit more about my visitor. Did you know that they are actually named “Mourning Doves” not Morning Dove (as in the early part of the day)? I always thought they were “Morning” Doves since we hear them in the morning. Apparently, they are called Mourning Doves because of their comforting cooing sounds.

As I mentioned earlier, it’s been a hectic time and honestly there has been little time for me to mourn. Perhaps that’s why the Lord sent me that sweet visitor. As a gentle reminder that He sees me, knows my heart and He knows exactly what I need. I can’t express how blessed I felt after that visit. How could it be that I was being reminded to spend time mourning and yet, experiencing what clearly reminded me of the gentle love and nearness of God at the same time?

Here are some scriptures I am spending time in. I would love to hear from you. What stories do you have of times when you navigated the highs and lows of life in the same season? What scriptures did you find particularly helpful? I’d love for you to share them with me and our faith community here.

“Be happy with those who are happy, and weep with those who weep.” – Romans 12:15

“Then Jesus wept.” – John 11:35

“Delirious, I chattered like a swallow or a crane,

and then I moaned like a mourning dove.

My eyes grew tired of looking to heaven for help.

I am in trouble, Lord. Help me!” – Isaiah 38:14

Claudia Guardado Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

