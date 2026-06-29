You’re Still Here On This Earth Because God Has A Good Plan For Your Life

Before you were even a thought in your mother’s mind, God knew you completely and loved you fully. Isn’t that wild to think about? Before you existed in this world, you existed to God and He already had a plan for you.

Psalm 139:13-14 says, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately because I’m a mama to 2 adorable kiddies. And even at 4 and 1.5, I can already see personality and strengths in them. I’m a little fixated on making sure that I don’t squash something that the Lord designed for them to excel in.

Like sometimes we tell kids they’re being bossy, but really God gave them leadership strengths and we need to nurture and direct those in the right way. Sometimes we complain that kids beat to their own drum, but they were made to be the world changers.

I specifically remember being in high school complaining to God one night. I was comparing myself to my siblings saying “God, my sister is an incredibly talented artist and graphic designer, my brother can pick up an instrument he’s never seen before and then play it immediately! What can I do? The only thing I’m really excellent at is talking!”

I’ll pause for laughter.

I didn’t know then that God had put that talent in me from the time I was little because He wanted to craft and mold it into something He could use. I’m good at a lot of things but if I had decided talking was a waste of time and follow one of those other things, I would have missed out on the true calling God had for me.

Before you were born, God created something beautiful and intricately only yours – a talent, a skill, a calling that is yours alone.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, HOW EXCITING! We can find it together! Think about what other people comment you’re really good at. That might actually be the thing God put you here on Earth to do!

God has a good plan for you (Jeremiah 29:11). You have breath in your lungs today because He isn’t done with you yet. If you think you’ve really found God’s purpose for you, please share your story with me. I am so excited to hear!

Kristen James

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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