3 Habits of Highly Impressive People (According to Brant)

Alright, friends. First things first: I stole this from the show.

I’m sure Brant Hansen won’t mind. He actually likes it when people take ideas from the show and propagate them (see: Shock Jock segment); he just wants people to credit the show. So here’s the credit!

He had this “Brant’s 3 Things” segment a few days ago that really resonated with me. I think it will with you, too.

Brant referred to this as: “Three Habits of Highly Impressive People.”

1. They can celebrate other people.

This is a big one. This is a hard one. You know why?

Well, let me be frank: Social Media makes it hard not to be a hater.

It’s true, isn’t it?

You’re going through the drudgery of your mundane day, and at lunch, you log on to Insta only to see your high school nemesis got a job promotion and is celebrating by skydiving in Peru.

*insert eye roll emoji*

Or maybe it’s a member of your church small group that has taken their family to Disney, and you’ve always wanted to take your kids, but have never had the resources.

*insert cry emoji*

It’s hard to celebrate when people get what we wish we had. But when we can and are intentional about doing it, it’s impressive.

To take it a step further, being able to celebrate other people can be a deep act of faith and an indicator of our ultimate trust in God.

I know He’s good. I know He loves me. I know He is always for me. I lack nothing. Therefore, I can wholeheartedly and without a hint of guile, celebrate others and their accomplishments!

It’s impressive.

It’s beautiful.

It’s freedom, honestly.

2. They are kind to people who can’t do anything for them.

I wrote a blog about kindness a while ago. I’ve been thinking about it lately, though. The reason is, I saw someone I like and admire treat someone unkindly. In fact, I saw a pattern of them treating people unkindly. They had never been that way with me, so it was shocking.

I watched intently to see what the common denominator was for the people they excoriated. Then it was clear. These were people he perceived to be beneath him. They had no particular social clout of which to speak.

He perceived them as underlings and servants. I don’t know if it was a conscious thought, but who cares? Intent doesn’t retroactively affect the impact of injury.

I, like it or not, have what people perceive as social clout. I’m on the radio. I have a couple of successful podcasts. I’ve written a couple books. Being kind to me isn’t all that impressive, to be honest. But when someone is kind to people that society says are beneath them, not only is that impressive…it looks a lot like Jesus.

3. They ask questions.

Honestly, I never noticed this characteristic until Brant brought it up. Now I can’t unnotice it.

He told a story about a friend of his who was asking him questions about World War II (something Brant loves). Afterwards, Brant realized his friend wasn’t deeply interested in World War II…He was interested in Brant.

Let that sit for a second.

He asked questions not to show what he knew…not to redirect the conversation back to himself…not to impress others but to open the floor for another person to be impressive.

We live in a culture of talking. Of posting. Of sharing. Of building our own little platforms in every conversation. To be inquisitive and make space for others is so rare right now.

When I considered these 3 characteristics and why they so resonated with me, I think I finally know why:

They are all characteristics of Jesus.

All throughout the Gospels, we see Him:

Not wanting credit:

Then Jesus said to him, “See that you don’t tell anyone. But go, show yourself to the priest and offer the gift Moses commanded, as a testimony to them.” ~ Matthew 8:4

Being kind to those that could do nothing for him:

“But the woman fearing and trembling, knowing what was done in her, came and fell down before him, and told him all the truth. And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.” ~ Mark 5:33-34

And he was always asking questions:

“Who do you say that I am?”

“Woman, where are your accusers? Did no one condemn you?”

“Do you want to be made well?”

“Which of these was a neighbor?”

“Simon, son of John, do you love me?”

In places where Jesus could have made declarations, He asked questions. In asking, He gave space for people to ponder and reveal their own hearts and then, hopefully, acknowledge their deep need for Him.

——————-

So with these three things, Brant, I believe unknowingly, did what he does so well. He pointed us back to Jesus. The most impressive person ever to be on Earth.

Oh, to be more like Jesus…

Sherri Lynn

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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