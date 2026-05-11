A Helpful Reminder That I Need More Often Than I’d Like To Admit

Do you ever struggle to keep things short and to the point? Do you ever feel like your thoughts start getting ahead of you?

I do.

I usually have much more to say than I need to, probably comes with being a guy who talks on the radio. But I’m learning daily that there’s real power in simplicity. Less really can be more.

I’ve got a little reminder saved on my laptop that I come back to often:

“His feet in front of yours.”

It refocuses me every time. And honestly, I need it more often than I’d like to admit, pretty much every day.

His feet in front of mine. His pace. His way. His lead.

It’s easy to get pulled in other directions with social media and all the things we have in our lives. To compare ourselves to others and get caught up in the noise. Before long, that quiet, steady voice of Jesus gets harder to hear.

I’m learning daily that He’s the only one who truly lasts. His love doesn’t just meet us where we are, it changes us. It reshapes what we really want.

Life is not a straight line. It’s hard to explain, but you know it when you feel it. Your soul settles. You feel at home. Safe. Like you can finally stop striving.

And once you’ve experienced that, I promise you don’t really want to go back.

“Be still, and know that I am God.” – Psalm 46:10

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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