Phil Wickham’s Hymn of Heaven Devotional Series: “Hymn of Heaven” [Day 2]

In Day 1 of this series, we were reminded to surrender our troubles to God rather than carry them on our own. Today, Phil shares how the new song “Hymn of Heaven” encourages us to look forward to the hope of eternity when there will no longer be any struggles. We’ll have nothing to do but bask in the love and joy of God’s presence!

What a beautiful thing it is that we who follow Jesus have so much in common on such a deep level. We cry out to the same Savior, pray to the same Father. We are citizens of the same kingdom, belonging to the same family. And we all share the same hope of a future in heaven. I have found that there is so much power in the moments when the church gathers to sing of that hope—not just power that lifts our souls and builds our faith for the future, but also encourages us to live for that future today. When the disciples asked Jesus how we ought to pray, He said to pray to the Father, “Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven” (Matt. 6:10).

Time after time, Jesus showed us that belonging to the kingdom of heaven offers, not just a future hope, but a kingdom that we can be a part of today. We can walk in His Spirit, stand in His victory, and move in His love today. This truth is why my song “Hymn of Heaven” has two different choruses. One looks to the hope of our future in Jesus. The other prays to let that hope fill our spheres of influence right now.

The Apostle Paul, while in prison, wrote to the Church in Philippi, amidst their own persecution, that “…our citizenship is in heaven” (Phil. 3:20).

C.S. Lewis wrote in his book, Mere Christianity, “If you read history you will find that the Christians who did most for the present world were precisely those who thought most of the next.”

Here are a few ways we can live differently today because of our future heavenly hope and our present kingdom mission:

1. While reading Revelation 20:1-7, imagine the beauty of what it will be like when we are finally home. Focus on the greatest joy of all: being united with Christ for all eternity.

2. Make a commitment to pray the Lord’s Prayer each morning as you plan your day. Ask God how He might want to bring the heavenly reality of His kingdom through you today.

3. Be honest with God about the pain and longing in your heart in the midst of this broken world. Firmly place your hope in Jesus while experiencing the comfort of the Holy Spirit.

There’s so much pain and suffering in this world, but knowing that there’s life beyond the here and now is such an encouragement to press on and move forward with the work that God has for us here on earth.

What are you looking forward to the most about finally entering heaven? Share it with us in the comments!

