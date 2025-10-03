Living A Life Of Truth Is Far More Impactful Than Sharing Your Take

“Here’s my take on…”

I’ve heard a lot of that the past couple of weeks.

You may have, too.

You may have even said it. I’m not judging. Social media convinces us that everyone is waiting with bated breath for us to declare where we stand, and most importantly, where they should stand.

And then the likes.

Ohhhh, the likes.

Even four thumbs-up in a sea of “friends” can reinforce our sneaking suspicion that everyone needed to hear what we thought about the hot topic of the day.

But, and please know I’ve said this to myself many times: nobody cares.

It’s harsh, but that’s how I have to talk to myself sometimes.

Perhaps a more gracious way to put it is this:

Jesus doesn’t require “my take” on everything.

Isn’t that amazing? Isn’t that loving? It’s an example of the “rest” He so lovingly promised in the Gospels.

Because it’s exhausting to feel like you have to chime in on every little thing. And then, heaven forbid, someone disagrees with your take, and now you have to spend countless minutes, maybe even hours, setting them straight.

I used to feel that pressure. The gnawing suspicion that all eyes were on my page or profile, waiting for my insight. It’s a lie.

Want to know when I discovered it was a lie?

It was during one of those hot-topic days. Everyone was posting, commenting, tweeting. I didn’t have a take. I didn’t know enough, and I didn’t feel particularly compelled to go searching for information. So I didn’t. While friends up and down my timeline battled it out, I stayed silent. A few days later, I was shocked by two things:

The sun continued to rise and set without my take.

People had already started forming NEW takes about a NEW thing.

I know what some may be thinking: BUT WE HAVE TO STAND FOR TRUTH.

Here’s what I’m learning: living a life of truth is far more impactful than typing a status about truth—because it’s highly possible to be typing out a life I’m not actually living.

In this “take”-heavy world, the Bible has no shortage of scriptures encouraging, if not commanding, restraint:

James 1:19 – “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”

Proverbs 17:27–28 – “The one who has knowledge uses words with restraint, and whoever has understanding is even-tempered. Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent, and discerning if they hold their tongues.”

Proverbs 10:19 – “When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise.”

Proverbs 13:3 – “He who guards his lips guards his life, but he who speaks rashly will come to ruin.”

Proverbs 21:23 – “Those who guard their mouths and their tongues keep themselves from calamity.”

Those are just a few.

I’m learning that guarding my mouth (which includes typing!) and being discerning with my words leaves me with far fewer “takes” than I thought I had.

And there’s one other big, HUGE result from this little “slow to speak” exercise that I would be remiss not to mention: peace.

I wasn’t expecting peace to be the byproduct, but it was. I wasn’t on edge, waiting for people to refute my take with their takes. I wasn’t staring at my phone, longing for the “hearts” that validate my opinion. I wasn’t consumed with any of it.

I had peace.

Yes, peace.

The older I get, the more I love and cherish peace. And I’m learning that it may even be more precious than being right.

Sherri Lynn

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

