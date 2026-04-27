The Most Important Thing To Do When Doubts Come Creeping In

April 27, 2026 / Kevin Brooks /

They told him, “We have seen the Lord!”

But he replied, ‘I won’t believe it unless I see the nail wounds in his hands, put my fingers into them, and place my hand into the wound in his side.’” – John 20:25

I think Thomas gets a bad rap. The “doubting“ disciple, over the millennia, has come to epitomize the human struggle to believe without physical evidence of the risen Christ. But I love that Jesus received Thomas’ skepticism as “honest doubt” or a desire for truth, and that desire ultimately led to Thomas’ impassioned declaration of Jesus’ divinity, “My Lord and my God!”.

As believers during this modern age, we have a lot more information about the resurrection than Thomas and the disciples did in the chaotic days following the crucifixion. And so, maybe we don’t doubt the resurrection.

But do any of us ever find it hard to believe that Jesus sees us through eyes of love? I do. Or that he has utterly forgiven the sins of our past? I sometimes find it hard to imagine. Or, that he continues to forgive our sins in the present? Here’s my confession; I sometimes doubt. 

When I struggle with doubt, I remember the story in the New Testament about the man whose son was oppressed by demons. When Jesus asked him if he believed, the man said, “yes, Lord. But help me overcome my disbelief!“ 

How I want to be like this man! Honest enough to admit my doubt (even though Jesus already knows), and humble enough to ask Jesus’ help in overcoming them.

When it comes to confessing our doubts, Jesus does not turn away sincere seekers; He engages them, as He did with Thomas. He gently says to us, “Stop doubting and believe”. He invites us to touch His wounds, transforming our doubt into worship.

Kevin Brooks
Evening Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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