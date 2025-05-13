The #1 Thing To Hold On To When Life Feels Like Too Much

With summer right around the corner, I’m spending a lot of time day-dreaming about the vacation that I have planned in a couple of months.

I simply can’t wait to take a little time away from the stress of life, hang out by the pool, read the novels that I never have time to finish, and have someone else make dinner for a change.

It’s going to be a great week.

But there’s something about having that trip to look forward to that makes the stress that I’m going through now feel a little lighter. A little more joyful. When everything starts to feel like it’s too much, I remind myself that before too long, I’ll be unplugged, de-stressing, and enjoying the outdoors with my family.

I think God wants us to find the same peace and comfort in the hope of heaven. He gives us so much information about it in the Bible!

He tells us that he’s preparing a place for us. He says that when we get there, we’ll see everything with perfect clarity. We will be fully known. He will dwell among us. We’ll have new bodies! There will be no more crying, no more pain, no more death.

The joy will be unspeakable. Everything about it will be infinitely more wonderful than the one-week vacation that I’m looking forward to this summer.

Life here in this world can be really, really tough. There’s so much to worry about. There’s so much pressure. So many things can go wrong.

But thank goodness, this life is not all there is! If we’ve accepted the love and forgiveness of Jesus, a whole, beautiful, perfect, eternal life with God awaits us after death.

So if a simple summer vacation can give me hope, how much more should I be focusing my thoughts on heaven?

When life gets difficult (which Jesus promises, it will), set your eyes on what’s to come. Think about what it will be like to be fully in the presence of God. What a joy it will be to spend eternity in a place that He’s prepared just for you. Imagine being completely free from fear and pain.

The only thing we’ll know is the love and light of Jesus.

Melinda Ashley

Digital Specialist, STAR 93.3

