The Beautiful “We Are Messengers” Song That Brought Me To Tears

The We are Messengers’ song “Maybe It’s Ok” really speaks to my heart. Every time I hear it, I am struck by a different line.

“If I didn’t know what it hurt like to be broken

Then how would I know what it feels like to be whole

If I didn’t know what it cuts like to be rejected

Then I wouldn’t know the joy of coming home”

I attended their concert earlier this month at Prasco Park, and they played that song. The crowd was truly connecting with it, but there was a beautiful young lady with special needs that caught my eye as she ran past me while they played the song. She was struggling to run, but was determined to get to the front.

As she ran by me I could hear her say “that’s me, that’s my song” – she waved her arms and danced with such abandon and joy that my tears just started flowing. I couldn’t help but think how precious her worship must have been to the Lord. It was so pure, so sweet and authentic.

“Maybe it’s okay if I’m not okay

Cause the One who holds the world is holding onto me

Maybe it’s all right if I’m not all right

Cause the One who holds the stars is holding my whole life”

Sometimes, we are not OK. Life can be hard – some seasons hurt more than others and yet I am certain that as we push through the crowds – to worship regardless of our pain or circumstance – our God is there, ready to hold on to us.

Claudia Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3