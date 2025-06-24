What You Care About Points The Way To Your Purpose In Life

A few weeks ago, we celebrated Pentecost Sunday. Officially, Pentecost is the recognition of the outpouring of God’s Holy Spirit on His people for the purpose of proclaiming the “good news” of Jesus with power and authority. You can read about it in the book of Acts, chapter 2.

The apostle Peter (who denied Jesus three times!), is suddenly filled with incredible “dynamite” (or power) to stand in front of several thousand unbelievers. He proclaimed to them the incredible news that Jesus, whom they crucified, had now risen from the dead and is seated at the right hand of God.

Just days earlier, he was a timid fisherman and an embarrassed follower of Jesus, but on the day of Pentecost, he was a forever changed man.

As I’m looking at the end of my life, dreams and visions are becoming important to me. I’m spending time reflecting on the ways that God has allowed me to be used by Him over the years. But my unfulfilled dreams, plans, and goals also weigh heavy on my mind.

Prophecy, Visions, and Dreams

In the Old Testament, the prophet Joel predicted the outpouring of God’s spirit, and mentioned that it would involve God’s people prophesying, having dreams, and having visions.

For the record, we are not talking about the weird antics some associate with TV evangelists or cultic leaders. Instead, it’s three unique aspects of the Holy Spirit’s work in us desperately needed today.

First, prophecy: this is the unique ability to speak truth with power! It means proclaiming God’s word with authority and power and to draw people to Jesus. (Prophecy is seldom about predicting the future.)

Then, there are visions, which are often related to the “big picture”–seeing things the way God sees them and working towards making it a reality. Dallas Willard says the Sermon on the Mount is Jesus’ vision of how His Kingdom works. That passage of scripture in Matthew details the inner workings of God’s mind, heart, and goal for all believers.

Finally, dreams. These are the finishing touches of a life lived for Jesus. Some dreams come to fruition, while others are unfinished goals, ideas, or plans.

The bottom line for prophecy, visions, and dreams is that they are God’s way of using our purpose and passions to reach people for God.

What’s your purpose?

Can you answer the question, “Why was I born? What is my purpose?”

In the book of Colossians, Paul shares the idea that everything, absolutely everything, above and below, visible and invisible, everything got started in God and finds its purpose in Him. If you’re not sure of your purpose, you’re not alone. But the answer begins and ends with God’s unique plan for you!

One of the most important books in my library is Rick Warren’s “The Purpose Driven Life” because it reminds us that we are NOT accidents. Even before we were born, God had each of us in mind, uniquely created for His purposes to give our lives meaning and abundant life.

Do you have a vision for your life? Where do you see yourself making a difference? Do you imagine bringing benefit to business, politics, farming, the military, or education? There are thousands of ways to use your gifts and talents for God.

One of the clues to your purpose is found in the things that you are passionate about or if given time, you WOULD be passionate about. It might be music, writing, caregiving, teaching, playing or coaching sports, working with children, NOT working with children.

Often, the things that you care about point the way to God’s plan for you.

It’s not over until it’s over

For those of us later in life, I wonder how much golf should we really play? How much travel should we do? How much TV should we watch?

No matter how old you are, God isn’t finished with you yet. He still has a plan and purpose for your life. Just because your paid career is over, doesn’t mean that it’s time to check out and coast to the end. You have gifts, abilities, talents, and time to give to people in need. I don’t say this to condemn, but to set you free to be who you were meant to be.

If you golf, be the best Christian on the course. If you travel, find a way to use your knowledge or experiences to bless others. If you watch TV, find a way to use those stories and entertainment to connect with people.

The list of opportunities is endless.

Your passion. God’s plan.

Pentecost is an important day in the life of the church and believers – the day of Pentecost is your invitation to be reignited in using your skills, platforms, positions or lack thereof, to reach people for Him.

It’s time to discover your purpose. Will you use your passions to be a springboard to help others?

Dick Whitworth

Director of Operations, STAR 93.3

