Want To Become A Better Person? You Need To Do This First.

It’s happened to both you and me. Someone did us wrong!

When somebody wrongs us, either by accident or on purpose, it can be extremely hard to get over it. In fact, we may never be able to reconcile with someone who has done us wrong.

That said, forgiveness is essential and it gives us a chance to heal and become a better person. Don’t get me wrong. Forgiving doesn’t mean that you’re excusing what someone did. It also doesn’t mean that you can’t still have strong feelings about what happened.

It may seem like you’ll never escape the emotions you feel when you’ve been wronged, but I truly believe that time heals all wounds. It’s super hard, but don’t rush the process. Give yourself space from the event that hurt you and focus on the present. You may never understand why they did what they did but it can sometimes help to try to see things through their eyes.

God wants us to realize that He is a God of “second chances.” If we have sinned or made mistakes in our lives, He offers the opportunity to be forgiven. Similarly, we must be willing to forgive others and offer them a second chance. In every area of our life, God offers us the opportunity to start over.

Today, forgive those who might have sinned against you. Trust God! He will turn your defeats into victories!

“If you forgive those who sin against you, your heavenly Father will forgive you.” Matthew 6:14

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

